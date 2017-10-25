PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even the tiniest of humans are getting their chance to celebrate Halloween.

They may be too small right now to go trick-or-treating or even eat some candy, but the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Advocate Children’s Hospitals, in Oak Lawn and Park Ridge, participated Tuesday in the hospitals’ annual costume contest.

The parents of the NICU babies were invited to dress their infant in a costume as simple or elaborate as they like. And let’s just say they were super cute and creative!

As a bonus, the hospital is running a Facebook contest. People are asked to vote for their favorite costume by liking their favorite photo on the Adovcate Children’s Hospital Facebook page (and yes you can vote/like more than one) and help families win various prizes until noon on Halloween – Oct. 31.

The photo/baby with the most votes by Halloween will receive a $150 gift card to Babies R Us. Five runner-ups will take home gift cards ranging in value from $25-50.

Check out the costumes below:

nicu 1 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Elias – the NICU’s heavy weight champion boxer (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 2 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Miles is mesmerized by his fellow glowing jellyfish. Looks like Nemo and Dory decided to pay a visit to their favorite “squishy” too. (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 3 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Twins Charlotte and Emily want EWE to vote for their adorable sheep outfits. (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 4 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Atticus is “The Boy Who Lived” – Harry Potter (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 5 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Caleb is an expert shark diver. He’s even seen the rare DOG shark…. And has a photo to prove it.
(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 6 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

“They’re all together ooky!” Meet Michael (Uncle Fester) and Vivianne (Wednesday.)(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 7 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Adaline is an adorable Wonder Woman (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 8 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Isaac the little Superman (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 9 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Kameron & Kaleb are the cutest twin pumpkins (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 10 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Mia – little pumpkin (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 11 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Darron is a little pumpkin in the pumpkin patch (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 12 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Jonathan as batman (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 13 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Zachariah & Zion – Ladybug and FoxMichael is the tiniest Bears fan(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 14 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 15 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Ayane is a sweet little pumpkin(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 16 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Mason is a little Monkey (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 18 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Joshua – the cutest little warrior(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 19 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Jada is one cute small fry(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 20 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Bryson is a cute little pumpkin(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 21 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Greycen is one adorable skeleton(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 17 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Check out this little Minion – Louis “LJ.” (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 22 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Wesley is one cute Superman(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 23 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Scotty, the little boxer(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 24 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Jacob is the cutest little Beast from “Beauty and the Beast.” (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 26 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Malik is one adorable pumpkin(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 27 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Check out Taavi in his boxing ring(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 28 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Lauren is one boo-tiful little girl(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 29 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Sienna – the pretty little peacock(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 30 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Cameron – the adorable, yawning Pikachu (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 31 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Arianna has blossomed into a most beautiful butterfly (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 32 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Amyrah’s handmade mermaid costume is the prettiest under the sea (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 33 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Grayson wants you to know that he really loves his MUMMY! (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 34 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

The pirate life’s for Mason! Don’t even think about getting close to his booty. (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 35 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Oh my gourd! Isn’t Angel the cutest pumpkin you’ve ever seen? (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 36 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Brian’s costume is TURTLEly awesome!(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

nicu 37 PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

Robert dressed as a skeleton wishes you all a Happy Halloween! (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)

