PHOTOS: Advocate Children’s Hospital Hold Costume Contest For NICU Babies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even the tiniest of humans are getting their chance to celebrate Halloween.
They may be too small right now to go trick-or-treating or even eat some candy, but the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Advocate Children’s Hospitals, in Oak Lawn and Park Ridge, participated Tuesday in the hospitals’ annual costume contest.
The parents of the NICU babies were invited to dress their infant in a costume as simple or elaborate as they like. And let’s just say they were super cute and creative!
As a bonus, the hospital is running a Facebook contest. People are asked to vote for their favorite costume by liking their favorite photo on the Adovcate Children’s Hospital Facebook page (and yes you can vote/like more than one) and help families win various prizes until noon on Halloween – Oct. 31.
The photo/baby with the most votes by Halloween will receive a $150 gift card to Babies R Us. Five runner-ups will take home gift cards ranging in value from $25-50.
Check out the costumes below:
Elias – the NICU’s heavy weight champion boxer (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Miles is mesmerized by his fellow glowing jellyfish. Looks like Nemo and Dory decided to pay a visit to their favorite “squishy” too. (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Twins Charlotte and Emily want EWE to vote for their adorable sheep outfits. (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Atticus is “The Boy Who Lived” – Harry Potter (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Caleb is an expert shark diver. He’s even seen the rare DOG shark…. And has a photo to prove it.
(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
“They’re all together ooky!” Meet Michael (Uncle Fester) and Vivianne (Wednesday.)(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Adaline is an adorable Wonder Woman (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Isaac the little Superman (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Kameron & Kaleb are the cutest twin pumpkins (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Mia – little pumpkin (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Darron is a little pumpkin in the pumpkin patch (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Jonathan as batman (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Zachariah & Zion – Ladybug and FoxMichael is the tiniest Bears fan(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Ayane is a sweet little pumpkin(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Mason is a little Monkey (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Joshua – the cutest little warrior(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Jada is one cute small fry(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Bryson is a cute little pumpkin(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Greycen is one adorable skeleton(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Check out this little Minion – Louis “LJ.” (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Wesley is one cute Superman(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Scotty, the little boxer(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Jacob is the cutest little Beast from “Beauty and the Beast.” (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Malik is one adorable pumpkin(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Check out Taavi in his boxing ring(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Lauren is one boo-tiful little girl(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Sienna – the pretty little peacock(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Cameron – the adorable, yawning Pikachu (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Arianna has blossomed into a most beautiful butterfly (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Amyrah’s handmade mermaid costume is the prettiest under the sea (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Grayson wants you to know that he really loves his MUMMY! (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
The pirate life’s for Mason! Don’t even think about getting close to his booty. (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Oh my gourd! Isn’t Angel the cutest pumpkin you’ve ever seen? (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Brian’s costume is TURTLEly awesome!(photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)
Robert dressed as a skeleton wishes you all a Happy Halloween! (photo courtesy of Advocate Children’s Hospital)