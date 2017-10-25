Amazon Key Unlocks Your Door For Deliveries, Service Calls

(CBS) — The new Amazon Key In-Home Kit will allow you to welcome anyone into your home, without actually being home.

The kit includes a camera and keyless smart lock , giving access to your home to whomever you want.

Whether you are at work or away, the system will allow you to control unlocking or locking your door through the Amazon Key App.

The app will also allow you to communicate with the delivery driver who has your package.

Amazon Key “allows customers to have their packages securely delivered inside their home, without having to there,” the company said.

According to Amazon, the system will give you peace of mind. Delivery drivers will not get access codes or keys, and must request access to your home. Amazon verifies that the correct driver is at the right address, at the intended time to drop off you package inside your home.

The system doesn’t have to be used exclusively for Amazon services. The company says it can be used for other applications such as letting a dog walker in, or a maid service.

The kit will cost $249.99 and is now available for pre-order for Prime members.

It is only available in exclusive cities and select areas: