Bears Receiver Markus Wheaton Remains Out Of Practice

LAKE FOREST, Ill, (CBS) — Bears receiver Markus Wheaton remained sidelined from practice Wednesday as his team began a new week of work.
Wheaton suffered a groin injury two weeks ago and hasn’t practiced since. With the Bears in need of help at receiver, the team traded a conditional seventh-round to the Chargers in exchange for Dontrelle Inman.
The Bears’ injury report was lengthy Wednesday, with guard Kyle Long as the most notable absence. Long was taking a maintenance day to rest his surgically repaired ankle, coach John Fox said.
Defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring) and linebacker John Timu (ankle/knee) didn’t practice, while offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (hand), running back Benny Cunningham (hamstring), defensive lineman Mitch Unrein (quad) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (neck) were limited in their work.
The Bears (3-4) take the practice field again Thursday in preparation of Sunday’s contest with the Saints (4-2) in New Orleans.
