Bears Rookie Safety Eddie Jackson Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Week

(CBS) After a performance that set a record, Eddie Jackson has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Jackson became the first player in NFL history with two return touchdowns of 75 yards or more, the difference in Sunday’s 17-3 win over the Panthers.
In the first quarter, Jackson scooped up a loose pitch from Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and returned it 75 yards for the score. In the second quarter, a Newton pass to Kelvin Benjamin was deflected to the hands of Jackson, who returned it 76 yards to the end zone.
A fourth-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, Jackson’s big day came exactly one year from breaking his left leg at Alabama. He’s the Bears’ first nominee for NFC Defensive Player of the Week since Akiem Hicks earned the honor in Week 14 of last season, and the first rookie since Kyle Fuller during Week 2 of 2014.
The Bears travel to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday, looking to reach 4-4 before the bye week.
