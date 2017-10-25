Levine: Cubs’ Coaching Staff In Flux

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six days after being eliminated from the playoffs by the National League champion Dodgers, the Cubs are still sorting through their internal coaching positions, with several remaining up in the air.

The Cubs cut ties with pitching coach Chris Bosio late last week and then interviewed Jim Hickey on Monday for the job. Hickey worked for manager Joe Maddon for eight seasons in Tampa Bay and is highly respected through baseball. He’s also interviewed for the Giants’ pitching coach position, a source said, and the Cardinals and Red Sox remain interested. Chicago and San Francisco are considered the most likely landing spots for the 53-year-old Hickey.

Former Nationals pitching coach Mike Maddux may also be on the radar for the Cubs. The brother of Greg Maddux, Mike was a finalist to be Cubs manager in late 2011 before the new regime of Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer chose to hire Dave Sveum.

There will be at least one new coach working with Cubs hitters next season. Assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske left the Cubs for a promotion to hitting coach with the Angels. Incumbent hitting coach John Mallee had his end-of-the-season meeting with the Cubs front office Tuesday. His contract status isn’t known.

Bench coach Dave Martinez will interview for the Nationals’ managerial job this week. Martinez had a good chance to be offered that position, according to sources. Others in the mix are former Red Sox manager John Farrell and Mets hitting coach Kevin Long.

Could the Cubs invite former catcher David Ross to fill Martinez’s role as bench coach if the latter leaves? It’s worth noting, as Ross has expressed interest in managing down the road and currently works as a special assistant in baseball operations for the Cubs.

Maddon will have a lot of latitude in hiring new staff members. As in the past, it appears the moves will be made in full cooperation and coordination with Epstein and Hoyer.

