Frank Thomas Laughs About ESPN Forgetting White Sox Won 2005 World Series: ‘Disrespectful,’ But Attention Is On Cubs

(CBS) It was an honest mistake, for the second time in as many years, to the exact date. And it really riled up White Sox fans.

On Tuesday evening, ESPN posted a statistical note on Twitter that claimed the 1998 Yankees were the only World Series champion in the wild-card era to roll through the postseason with one loss, pointing out that

The trouble was that the 2005 White Sox also did that with an 11-1 mark in the postseason, and it took fans mere seconds to start letting ESPN know. ESPN took the tweet down.

That mistake came exactly one year after an ESPN television graphic leading up to the start of the World Series between the Cubs and Indians in 2016 proclaimed the city of Chicago had seen 10 championships since 1965 — six from the Bulls, three from the Blackhawks and one from the Bears. The correct number was 11.

On Wednesday, the most recent snafu was brought the to the attention of former White Sox slugger Frank Thomas, who was a member of the 2005 champions, though he only played 34 games due to injury. Thomas wasn’t worked up but did

“All the noise is about the Cubs,” Thomas said with a laugh on the Spiegel and Parkins Show on Wednesday. “It was easy for them to forget about the White Sox. It was disrespectful, we all know. They tried to clear it up later. But we know what we did in 2005.

“It was a great run. We swept the World Series. But last year was all about the Cubs. Those guys paid a lot of bills for a lot of networks, and it was easy to forget the White Sox. It just is what it is.”