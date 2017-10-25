Retired Evanston Teacher Accused Of Sexual Assault

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men, who are now in their 50’s, have filed a lawsuit against their former theater teacher at Evanston Township High School, saying he sexually abused them and that it was an “open secret” at the school.

The men were students in the late 1970’s, and have filed the suit under the names “John Does.”

Attorney Michael Mertz, who represents both men, says students felt like they had to put up with the abuse in order to receive good roles in the theater department’s productions.

“He had to put up with groping, he had to put up with touching, he had to put up with molestation,” Mertz said, referring to one of the John Does he’s representing.

As the abuse is being alleged as an open secret, the lawsuit not only names the now-retired teacher as a defendant, but also the high school.

“We believe, through our investigation, that there were other members of the department who were aware of the abuse — that there were administrators and others aware of the abuse — and when reports were made by parents and others, those reports fell on deaf ears.”

We are not naming the teacher because he has not been charged criminally.

It was almost two weeks ago when a former student — now a TV writer in LA — posted an allegation against the teacher on social media. The post opened the door to much discussion and, thus, these lawsuits.

WBBM Newsradio has reached out to Evanston Township High School to respond.