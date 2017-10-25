Emergency Crews Rescuing Man Under Streamwood Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — Emergency crews rushed to save a man who went down a manhole and was trapped underground Wednesday in the northwest suburbs.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports fire fighters have been on scene at Park Blvd. in Streamwood for several hours as of late Wednesday night.

Police have not indicated whether this is a rescue or recovery effort.

Over dispatch, we heard: “We are going to pump out water, from this north manhole, to keep the water from going down south. We also got some ventilation in the pipe going, to try to get him some aeration.”

HAPPENING NOW: Firefighters on scene surrounding a manhole where someone is reportedly trapped underground in Streamwood. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fWTlGalQHW — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) October 26, 2017

Initial reports were of a man stuck in the sewer system. However, it is not known how he got there. The Public Works Department was brought in, as they have knowledge of the sewer system as well as the mapping underground. Streamwood Fire also brought in a sewer jet, which is high-powered drain cleaner that helps clear any obstructions possibility blocking them from getting to the man.

Crews were getting ready to pull the man out shortly after 10 p.m.

This story is developing… check back for updates.