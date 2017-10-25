Neighbors Voice Opinions Of New Building Replacing Holy Name Cathedral’s Parking Lot

CHICAGO (CBS) — People who live or work near Holy Name Cathedral are sharing their thoughts about 76-story skyscraper slated to go up in the parking lot across the street.

Carol works down the street from Holy Name Cathedral and is not happy about the potentially sixth tallest building in Chicago going up right across the street from the cathedral.

“It will overshadow the historic aspect of Holy Name Cathedral and I’m not even Catholic. It will just ruin the whole thing,” she said.

She also added it is already really challenging to turn onto State Street at 5 p.m.

For Margie the objection is personal. She is sad that proposed One Chicago Square would block the view from her apartment.

The current proposal calls for 850 residential units, 900 parking spaces, plus office space, a grocery store, health club and special event space.

Roxanne doesn’t like the idea of another skyscraper going up in the neighborhood and the three years of construction it’s estimated to require, but she understands it will not stand alone in River North.

“We have a lot of high rises, but having moved to the neighborhood, to be quite frank, how can you say not in my backyard?” she said.

Others don’t object especially in a neighborhood full of high rises.

A man out walking his dog said he thinks the building will be cool and does not understand why anyone would object to changing the current space, which is a parking lot.

Eric Wollan, director of capital assets for the Chicago Archdiocese, said the developer was really thoughtful.

“The design is striking and I think it’s one that the neighborhood will be proud of. I think it is one that compliments the cathedral, which was important to us. This is the front door of the cathedral, so we are very sensitive to the design,” Wollan said.

He would not confirm that it sold the land for $110 million, but said they received a number of offers in the year and a half that the lot was for sale.