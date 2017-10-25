Overnight Frost Advisory In Effect For Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service issued Wednesday a Frost Advisory for parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.
The NWS in Chicago issued a Frost Advisory for the following Illinois counties: Boone, McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Lake, Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle. Plus counties in Southern Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Temperatures are expected to hit the low to mid 30s, expect the upper 30s in the city of Chicago, according to the NWS. The frost timing is expected late Wednesday night through sunrise Thursday.
The Frost Advisory can impact sensitive outdoor plants. The NWS tells people to cover or move plants indoors to avoid frost damage.
CBS 2’s Ed Curran is out with the Mobile Weather Lab at Pasquesi Home & Gardens in Barrington. They say to bring your plants, like tender annuals, tender herbs, and tropical plants inside before the frost. If you cannot bring your plants inside, it is recommended to cover them in paper or cotton.
