Police: Boy, 16, Accidentally Shoots Self In Head In Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded when he accidentally shot himself in the head Wednesday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, police said.
About 5:20 p.m., the boy was holding a gun in the 7700 block of South Peoria when it accidentally went off, striking him in his head, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.
