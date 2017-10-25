Report: Bears Acquire WR Dontrelle Inman From Chargers For 7th-Round Pick

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears have found help at receiver, trading a conditional seventh-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for Dontrelle Inman, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Inman hauled in 58 catches for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has two receptions for nine yards in 2017.

The Bears have been seeking help at receiver ever since placing Cam Meredith and Kevin White on injured reserve. Their leading receiver through seven games is running back Tarik Cohen, who has 27 receptions.

Inman, 28, is a 6-foot-3 target who has spent the last four years with the Chargers. He is playing the final year of his rookie contract. Back in May, Inman underwent core muscle surgery and missed six weeks of time.

Since the arrival of Ryan Pace as general manager in 2015, the Bears have seen major turnover at receiver. They traded Brandon Marshall to the Jets, signed and eventually released Eddie Royal and allowed Alshon Jeffery to leave through free agency. The team signed Markus Wheaton, Kendall Wright, Victor Cruz and Reuben Randle during the offseason, with only Wheaton and Wright still active on the roster.

With rookie Mitchell Trubisky starting at quarterback, the Bears have been seeking answers at receiver. In Sunday’s 17-3 win over the Panthers, Trubisky finished 4-of-7 for 107 yards.

The team has yet to announce its acquisition.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.