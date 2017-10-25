Florida Governor Tries To Poach Jobs From Illinois; ‘Your Taxes Are Too High’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott was visiting Chicago on Wednesday, trying to lure businesses from Illinois to the Sunshine State.
As he walked along the Magnificent Mile, wearing a top coat and scarf to shield himself against the morning’s 40-degree temperatures, the Republican governor said warmer weather isn’t the only big difference between Florida and Illinois.
“In contrast to what’s happening here in Chicago and Illinois, we are continuing to reduce our taxes. We’ve reduced taxes since I got elected seven years ago 75 times. We’ve cut 25 percent of our state debt. We’ve cut over $7 billion in taxes,” he said. “Just the opposite here. Mayor Rahm Emanuel is raising your taxes, and your state legislature’s raised the taxes, so it’s making it more difficult for companies to do business.”
Scott’s visit comes just two days after Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner launched his re-election campaign. Scott said he believes Rauner has tried very hard to grow the Illinois economy.
“While he’s trying to keep the taxes low here, and the regulation low, his legislature is hurting the Illinois economy,” he said. “Your taxes are too high. You don’t cut regulation enough.”
Even though poaching jobs from Illinois could hurt the state’s economy, Scott said his focus is on helping his own state.