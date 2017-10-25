Woman Robbed, Shot At By Masked Men On Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was robbed and shot at Wednesday afternoon in what may have been the latest in a series of robberies committed by men wearing masks on the Near West Side.
The victim was in the 1600 block of West Adams at 12:27 p.m. when she was robbed at gunpoint by two black male suspects, one wearing a surgical mask and one wearing a skeleton mask, according to Chicago Police.
The suspects then fired shots at the woman before getting into a beige vehicle and driving away. She was not struck, police said.
On Tuesday, police issued a community alert about two suspects wearing surgical masks and gloves committing at least four armed robberies in the last four days.
Earlier incidents occurred at:
– 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Monroe;
– 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Carroll;
– 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Fulton; and
– 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Hoyne.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)