Thomason: Sleepers & Daily Fantasy Value Plays For Week 8

By Jack Thomason–

(CBS) As a reminder, this piece can be utilized for daily fantasy football and/or season-long leagues. The idea is to create one-stop show for sleepers at each position, no matter what league you’re playing. Best of luck to everyone in Week 8.

Quarterback

Andy Dalton, Bengals (vs. Colts) — The Bengals have an implied team total of 26 points, they’re 10.5-point home favorites and should have plenty of opportunities to put up big numbers through the air and on the ground. The Colts rank 30th in Football Outsiders’ pass DVOA and 29th in 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed (aFPA) to quarterbacks. They can’t stop anyone in the passing game. As an example, just look to Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, who had almost 300 yards passing in the first half last week. (FanDuel: $7600; DraftKings: $5700)

Case Keenum, Vikings (at Browns) — The Vikings are nine-point favorites on the road, and the Browns are ranked 26th in pass DVOA and 31st in aFPA. Stefan Diggs may be back this week too, which would be a boost for Keenum and the Vikings. Plus, the Browns are a far better rush defense (second in rush DVOA) than pass defense. Look for Minnesota to take advantage of Cleveland through the air. (FD: $6900; DK: $5800)

Running back

Joe Mixon, Bengals (vs. Colts) — There’s definitely cause for concern with how the Bengals approached the second half last week, when they didn’t give Mixon a single carry, but it’s also a one-off situation. Up until then, Mixon had averaged 19 touches under offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. Mixon still received 10 touches and registered 68 yards. Now, he gets a Colts squad regressing in rush defense. The Colts just allowed Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon to combine for 26 carries, 169 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals are 10.5-point favorites, and Mixon should have ample opportunity to rack up carries and is great bet to score a touchdown. (FD: $5900; DK: $4700)

Dion Lewis, Patriots (vs. Chargers) — It’s clear that Lewis has taken over as the lead back in this offense. He saw a season-high 13 carries while Mike Gillislee saw a season-low eight carries Sunday. Lewis turned those 13 carries into 76 yards on the ground and added a reception. Lewis is seeing goal-line work and always presents as a dual threat, which will boost his floor. He’ll play a Chargers team this weekend that ranks 27th in rush DVOA and 26th in aFPA, while the Patriots are currently 7.5-point home favorites with a 28-point team total. (FD: $5400; DK: $4600)

Receiver

Nelson Agholor, Eagles (vs. 49ers) — Carson Wentz has been amazing, and Agholor has been his most consistent weapon outside Zach Ertz. Agholor has four receptions and a touchdown in each of his last three games, and the 49ers are allowing the ninth-most points to opposing receivers. The Eagles are at home and sporting a league-high 30-point implied team total for the week. Look for Agholor to continue his hot streak. (FD: $6000; DK: $5500)

Deonte Thompson, Bills (vs. Raiders) — Thompson joined the Bills within a week of last Sunday’s game and led the team in receiving by snagging four balls for 107 yards. Thompson has familiarity with Tyrod Taylor going back to the US All-American game in high school and then again by spending time together in Baltimore with the Ravens. The Bills have been in need of a deep threat since they shipped out Sammy Watkins, and Thompson seems to have answered the bell. Throwing deep is one of Tyrod Taylor’s best attributes, and the Raiders rank 25th or worse against every receiver position in DVOA and 23rd in aFPA to receivers. (FD: $4900; DK: $3700)

Tight end

Julius Thomas, Dolphins (at Ravens) — The Ravens rank dead last in pass DVOA to tight ends and 30th in aFPA to tight ends. Thomas is coming off his best game as a Dolphin, catching three balls for 58 yards on four targets. Matt Moore is going to have to rely heavily on Thomas and Jarvis Landry in the middle of the field as he will be faced with a lot of pressure and the Ravens’ secondary is good on the perimeter. There’s definite risk involved in using Thomas, but his price is low and the matchup is prime for the taking. (FD: $4700; DK: $2600)

Tyler Kroft, Bengals (vs. Colts) — Kroft now has three touchdowns in his last three games, hence the high price on FanDuel. He’s in a good matchup this week against the Colts, who are allowing the ninth-most points to opposing tight ends and rank 24th in pass DVOA to tight ends as well. Dalton continues to look Kroft’s way in the red zone, and the Bengals are sitting on an implied team total of 26-points. Kroft should have opportunities to score. (FD: $5700; DK: $3000)

Just missed: Josh McCown, Trevor Siemian, Jalen Richard, Matt Forte, Ted Ginn Jr., Chris Moore, Vance McDonald and Ben Watson.

Jack Thomason is 670 The Score’s fantasy football expert and weekly guest of “Chicago’s Fantasy Football Today,” which can be heard every Sunday during football season from 8-9 a.m. CT on WSCR-670 and 670thescore.com/listen. Follow him on Twitter@jthomason77 and feel free to ask fantasy questions.