Window Washers Escape Unharmed After Scaffolding Malfunction At Hard Rock Hotel

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two window washers narrowly escaped disaster Wednesday morning along Michigan Avenue, when the scaffolding they were perched on malfunctioned.
The workers were 20 stories up on the side of the Hard Rock Hotel at 230 N. Michigan Av. around 8:10 a.m., when the scaffolding came loose, and began to tip at a sharp angle, police said.
Firefighters responded to the scene, but a Fire Department spokesman said the workers made it inside the building before rescue crews arrived, likely when someone opened a window to let them in.
Fire crews then worked to secure the scaffolding.