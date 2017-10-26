Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward, Ben Zobrist Tabbed As Gold Glove Finalists

(CBS) Three Cubs have been tabbed as Gold Glove finalists at their respective positions.
First baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Ben Zobrist and right fielder Jason Heyward were each announced as finalists Thursday. Winners will be announced Nov. 17.
Heyward is a four-time Gold Glove winner. Rizzo has one Gold Glove, while Zobrist has never won one.
Joey Votto of the Reds and Paul Goldschmidt of the Diamondbacks were the other two finalists at first base, while DJ LeMahieu of the Rockies and Dee Gordon of the Marlins are Zobrist’s competition at second base. Yasiel Puig of the Dodgers and Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins were the other right fielders nominated.