Bears’ Prince Amukamara: Time Will Come For ‘Electrifying’ Mitchell Trubisky ‘To Light It Up’

(CBS) While Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was asked to do little in a 17-3 win against the Panthers on Sunday, going just 4-of-7 for 107 yards as Chicago harkened back to another era of the sport, cornerback Prince Amukamara is quick to point out that isn’t a reflection of Trubisky’s abilities as they stand now.

After all, he’s seen the throws Trubisky has consistently made in practice.

“You’re starting to see a guy who’s very confident,” Amukamara said in an interview on the Bernstein and Goff Show on Wednesday afternoon. “I know for a fact this year, there’s going to be a game where he’s called to light it up and spread the guys out. It’s going to be electrifying. It’s going to be fun, and you guys should just sit back and watch.”

Bears receivers had just one catch last Sunday, continuing a trend in which they’re utilized sparingly as offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains turns to rookie running back Tarik Cohen for the big plays and tight ends like Zach Miller and Dion Sims to be reliable targets.

Amukamara doesn’t care the least how the Bears get the job done while adding Trubisky will be ready for more responsibility when the time comes.

“That’s just our formula right now in winning football games,” Amukamara said. “To be frank and to be honest, I think we’re doing a great job running the ball. And when we do need a pass, you see Mitch take a shot down the field to Tarik, and you see Mitch hit Kendall Wright on a crucial down against Baltimore. And you see him hit Zach and Dion. When we need to pass, I think we will. But I think we’re doing an amazing job running the ball.”

Amukamara believes if the Bears’ defense keeps playing dominant football, there’s no need to change coach John Fox’s conservative approach.

“Fox is the type of guy, (if it’s not broke), don’t fix it,” Amukamara said.