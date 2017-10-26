Boy, 15, Killed, 14-Year-Old Wounded In Shooting

(CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.
They were struck when shots were fired at 3:36 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 45th Street, police said. The two boys ran away after the shooting, and the number of shooters was unknown.
The 15-year-old was shot in the side of his body and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.
The 14-year-old boy was shot in the lower back and was taken in serious condition to Stroger, police said.
Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.
