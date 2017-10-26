Construction Worker Dies After Being Trapped In Streamwood Sewer Pipe

CHICAGO (CBS) — A construction worker died Wednesday night when he became trapped in a manhole in Streamwood while installing a new sewer lining.

Streamwood Fire Chief Christopher Clark said a construction crew was installing a lining in the sanitary sewer at Park Boulevard and Parkside Circle around 6:15 p.m., when one of the workers was trapped.

Firefighters entered the 20-foot deep manhole to get to the victim, and were able to see his boots, but could not reach him, because hardened fiberglass sewer lining material was blocking the pipe, Clark said.

“That lining or material was bunched up at the bottom of the manhole. So the firefighters were not able to get down the pipe to access him without cutting a lot of the lining out,” he said.

It took crews nearly four hours to clear a path to the trapped worker and pull him free, and by that time he had died.

“It took some time to cut the lining material away so that technicians could get to the patient. Then we were able to remove the patient,” Clark said. “It’s very challenging, because it’s a very small space to work in, and there was a lot of safety equipment.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said 22-year-old Brett Morrow, of Gurnee, was pronounced dead at 10:32 p.m.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday afternoon to determine how Morrow died.