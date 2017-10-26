CPS Expanding Access To AP And IB Courses

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools are expanding access for students eligible for advanced courses.
Speaking at King College Prep, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced that six Chicago public high schools will be added to those helping students participate in Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate programs.
“Everything that I know as a father and everything I know as a mayor, if you set high goals and expectations, kids will meet them,” said Emanuel.
This effort is overseen by the group Equal Opportunity Schools where Eddie Lincoln is the Director of Strategic Initiatives.
“Research shows access to rigor is a powerful engine for college success,” said Lincoln.
CPS Chief Education Officer Janice Jackson says the expansion of the IB and AP programs include selective enrollment and neighborhood schools.