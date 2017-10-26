Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo Replaces Stolen Autographed Photo, Plus Surprises Cancer Patient With More

(CBS) — Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo confirmed once again what makes him such a huge fan favorite.

As promised, the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation sent an autographed photo to a 12-year-old Cubs fan who’s fighting brain cancer in a St. Louis Hospital, to replace the first photo that may have gotten stolen.

WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

Abby Schrage has been in ICU for almost a month.

Last week, her mother said Abby’s autographed photo of Rizzo was apparently stolen out of the hospital room.

And on Wednesday, St. Louis Children’s Hospital president Joan Magruder presented Abby with a package Rizzo had sent.

Starting with a new, signed photo of Rizzo, a cancer survivor.

“You also will have a wonderful signed jersey with Anthony Rizzo’s name on the back. You can see the autograph. You like that?”

“Oh my goodness! What do you think, Abs?”

“It’s a lot better than a hospital gown, isn’t it.”

The presentation of the photo was on Facebook Live, and Abby gave a thumbs-up.

The original photo brought comfort to Abby, who’s fighting brain cancer for the second time.

Rizzo also battled cancer and was upset when he learned the first photo, which he sent in June, had disappeared.