Cubs Claim OF Jacob Hannemann Off Waivers From Mariners, DFA Mike Freeman

(CBS) The Cubs claimed outfielder Jacob Hannemann off waivers from the Mariners, they announced Thursday.
The 26-year-old Hannemann is a familiar face, as the Cubs selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft. The Mariners nabbed him off waivers from the Cubs early in September, and he made his big league debut and went 3-of-20 in his short stint in the majors.
Hannemann hit .240 with six homers, 32 RBIs and 29 stolen bases in 114 games split between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa last season.
In a corresponding move, the Cubs designated 30-year-old infielder Mike Freeman for assignment. He had a small role for the Cubs late in the regular season as starting shortstop Addison Russell was sidelined with an injury.