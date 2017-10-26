Cubs Clean House On Joe Maddon’s Coaching Staff

(CBS) The Cubs have cleaned house on manager Joe Maddon’s coaching staff.

Less than a week after parting ways with pitching coach Chris Bosio, the Cubs on Thursday announced that they won’t retain hitting coach John Mallee and third-base coach Gary Jones. In their places, Chili Davis has been hired as hitting coach and Brian Butterfield will take over as third-base coach.

Additionally, Andy Haines has been promoted to assistant hitting coach, taking over that position after Eric Hinske left for a promotion with the Angels.

The turnover might not be done yet, either. Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez was scheduled to interview for the Nationals’ managerial opening this week. He was considered a front-runner for the position, though that may change with Joe Girardi now available after the Yankees elected not to retain him.

Last Friday, president of baseball operations Theo Epstein made clear the coaching staff makeup would reflect Maddon’s wishes.

“Joe will have every coach back that he wants back,” Epstein said.

Davis, 57, has six years of experience as a big league hitting coach, spending the last three with the Red Sox after three with the Athletics. The Red Sox led the big leagues in runs scored and pitches-per-plate appearance over the past three seasons under Davis’ watch. They also tied for first in on-base percentage and were second in batting average in that span. Davis had a 19-year big league career in which he hit .274 with 350 home runs.

Mallee had spent the past three seasons as the Cubs’ hitting coach. Chicago scored the fourth-most runs in MLB this season, but its offense was awful in the playoffs, hitting .168 and scoring just 25 runs in 10 games.

Mallee posted several messages on his Twitter account early Thursday afternoon after news of his dismissal.

“I would like to thank the Chicago Cubs for the amazing opportunity to be part of a great tradition and organization for the last 3 years,” Mallee posted. “I left a great Houston Astros organization to be closer to home with my family and to help my hometown team win a World Series. We did that.

“I have no regrets and stand by my work. I wish nothing but the best for the Cubs organization and all the amazing people I met along the way, especially my hitters. See you from across the field. Males.”

Butterfield, 59, has 21 years of coaching experience in the big leagues, including 17 as a third-base coach. He has spent the past five seasons as the Red Sox’s third-base coach, infield coach and baserunning coach.

Jones had been the Cubs’ third-base coach for the past four seasons.

Haines, 40, joined the Cubs organization as a minor league hitting coordinator prior to the 2016 seasons. He’d previously worked for seven years in the Marlins organization.

The Cubs also officially announced Thursday that they won’t be retaining Bosio. Jim Hickey, who previously worked for Maddon in Tampa Bay, has interviewed for that position.