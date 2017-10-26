Gabrielle Union Signing New Book ‘We’re Going To Need More Wine’ In Lisle

By Diamaris Martino
CHICAGO (CBS) — Actress Gabrielle Union will be at the Hilton Lisle/Naperville at 7 p.m. Thursday for a signing for her book, “We‘re Going to Need More Wine.”
Tickets are available for $34. They include a copy of the book, a reserved place in the signing line, and a seat during Union’s presentation.
In Union’s book, she opened up about race, beauty, Hollywood, sexual assault, bullying, and her miscarriages.
Union has a history of raising awareness about sexual assault.
In the wake of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault allegations, Union has repeatedly come out to speak up about the issue.
She has been a strong advocate of the #MeToo social media campaign.
In the book, Union talks about her eight miscarriages and her fertility struggles with husband, former Bulls player Dwyane Wade.
Tickets are available through the Anderson’s Bookshops here.
Event info:
October 26th at 7:00 PM
Hilton Lisle/Naperville
3003 Corporate W Dr, Lisle, IL