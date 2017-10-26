Police Officers Seriously Injured In Crash At Construction Site

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were seriously injured early Thursday when their squad car crashed into a road construction site in the Avalon Park neighborhood.
Police said the officers were on duty in a marked patrol car around 4:20 a.m. when they crashed through a construction barrier near 83rd and Woodlawn. The vehicle fell into a hole in the construction site, trapping the officers in the SUV.
Firefighters rescued the officers from the vehicle, and paramedics transported them to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.
Police said a 25-year-old officer suffered injuries to his left forearm, right leg, and right hip. His partner, a 33-year-old officer, suffered an injury to his right forearm.
Neither officer’s injuries were considered to be life threatening.