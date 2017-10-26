Man Runs Away After Robbing US Bank Branch In Burbank

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank was robbed Thursday morning in southwest suburban Burbank.
The U.S. Bank branch at 5440 W. 87th St. in Burbank was robbed at 10:43 a.m., according to Burbank police.
The offender showed the teller a note demanding money, but no weapon was shown or observed, police said. No one was injured.
The suspect then ran away northbound on Linder Avenue. Police searched the area but he was not found.
The suspect was described as a black man wearing a gold baseball cap, khaki pants, a black jacket and sunglasses. It was unknown if he used a vehicle.
The FBI is assisting with the investigation.
