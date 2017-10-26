Man Shot And Killed In Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a Washington Park neighborhood drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon on the South Side, police said.
He was standing outside about 2:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Cottage Grove when a silver or gray car drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.
The man was shot in the head and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.
Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)