“Pawn Friday” Wants Consumers To Shop In Their Stores

CHICAGO (CBS) — You’ve heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
A new notable shopping day is now part of the mix. Today is Pawn Friday.
It comes from the tech startup PawnGuru.com. Jordan Birnholtz is the co-founder.
“We have an online marketplace where consumers can post items that they’re trying to sell or buy to and from pawn shops,” said Birnholtz.
He said more than a thousand pawn shops across the country and a number in the Chicago area are taking part in Pawn Friday.
“In general, we’re discounts of anywhere between 20 and as much as 40 to 50% off,” said Birnholtz.
The pawn industry has gone through an evolution of sorts as it attracts mainstream customers.
“That’s absolutely true. I think that’s partially because of TV shows like “Pawn Stars,” said Birnholtz.
Participating shops can be found by searching zip codes on PawnGuru.com.