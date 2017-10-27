A Scary Costume Trend Emerges This Year

CHICAGO (CBS) — The people who specialize in outfitting children of all ages say there are some definite trends emerging for this year’s hot costumes.
Controlled chaos is the best way to describe the scene inside of Fantasy Costumes which has been open around the clock since Tuesday and will remain open until the last trick-or-treaters are tucked away.
The store has thousands of costumes for sale or rent. Makeup, masks, you name it.
Although store manager Cathy Bunger says one is clearly going the fastest.
“The Pennywise clown from the movie (“It”) and we just got another shipment in today of a dozen more pieces,” said Bunger. “Which I expect to be gone by the end of the night.”
Halloween accounts for about 34% the store’s annual business.
Number two: the Jewish holiday of Purim.