Advocate: Polarization Of Politics Is Bad For The Young

CHICAGO (CBS) — A leading children’s advocate says the current political atmosphere is making it harder to get government officials to champion Children’s issues.
Maria Whealon is President and CEO of Illinois Action For Children which honored former Deputy Governor Bradley Tusk for his help in getting universal preschool passed in 2006.
Whealon said the polarization of today’s politics makes it hard to find heroes for children.
“That environment is deeply troubling in terms of young children and what they need,” said Whealon.
“We have stories all the time from our programs in high need communities in the city and in Cook County of children who not getting what they need. There are not enough champions to be honest.”
Whealon is the guest on this weekend’s “At Issue” program. You can hear more Sunday evening at 9:30