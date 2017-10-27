Apple To Dim Lights At New Store, Amid Concerns About Bird Crashes

(CBS) — Apple says it will turn down the lights in its flagship Chicago store, starting as soon as Friday night, after environmentalists complained about birds colliding with the windows.
The head of the organization Chicago Bird Collision Monitors says that since the Apple Store opened, volunteers have found dead or injured birds regularly near the windows of the store.
The birds are migrating and have flown into the glass at night because the lights are kept on all night long.
Now, a spokesperson for Apple tells WBBM the store will turn down the lights inside that store on Michigan Avenue at the river, in an attempt to reduce the number of bird collisions.
The spokesperson says the decision was made after Apple met with the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors.