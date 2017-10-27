Bears Receiver Markus Wheaton (Groin) Doubtful Against Saints

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears will likely be still sorting through their receivers in New Orleans on Sunday, with Markus Wheaton doubtful to play after missing practice all week with a groin injury.
While Wheaton mended the injury suffered two weeks ago in practice, the Bears acquired receiver Dontrelle Inman in a trade with the Chargers this week. However, Inman only practiced Friday after arriving to Chicago late Wednesday night. If he does suit up against the Saints, it would likely be a limited role.
The Bears have listed defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), linebacker John Timu (ankle/knee) and cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring) as doubtful to play, while center Hroniss Grasu (hand) and running back Benny Cunningham (hamstring) are both questionable.
The Saints have yet to make a determination on top receiver Michael Thomas (knee), who missed practiced Wednesday and was limited in work Thursday.
Kickoff between the Bears (3-4) and Saints (4-2) comes at noon on Sunday from New Orleans.
