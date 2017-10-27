Ex-Gov. Pat Quinn To Run For Illinois Attorney General

(CBS) — Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn will seek to run for Illinois Attorney General, a spokesperson confirms to CBS 2.
Quinn is expected to present his case to Cook County Democrats next week as he seeks their support.
Quinn’s expected entry into the attorney general’s race makes a crowded primary election of eight Democrats.
The primary is in March of 2018.
Quinn, a onetime state treasurer, succeeded Gov. Rod Blagojeich in 2009 when Blagojevich was kicked out of office. In 2015, Quinn lost his bid for re-election to Republican Bruce Rauner.
Current Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is not seeking re-election.
CBS 2 Political Producer Ed Marshall contributed to this report.