Near W. Side Robberies Leave Area Residents Upset

CHICAGO (CBS) – A rash of robberies on the near West Side, one ended in gunfire.

It happened just before noon. Nearby residents said not a week goes by that an armed robbery or a shooting stops them in their tracks.

“This neighborhood is getting more dangerous and dangerous every day,” said one resident.

That’s how residents of the Tri-Taylor neighborhood are feeling. After seeing police tape blocking the entrance of a convenience store on the corner of Western Avenue and Polk Street.

“We live about 10 feet away and every other week there’s something,” said another resident.

Police say a man entered the store called Sam’s Quick Stop around 11:00 a.m. to try rob it. When the suspect pulled out a weapon, the store clerk shot at the man before he got away.

Fearing for his life, an employee from a liquor store down the street asked CBS 2 to hide his identity. He said armed robberies in the area are happening too often. He too has been robbed.

“It’s scary,” said the store clerk. “Yeah, twice in the same week”

He said the most recent incident happened last Wednesday.

“Three guys came here and they had a mask and gloves,” said the clerk.

And while Area North detectives investigate the incidents, neighbors say they’re tired of feeling unsafe.

“It’s hard to grasp that this keeps happening all the time,” said one resident.

“This is too frustrating for me. I don’t like this,” said another resident.

Police say no one is in custody in the case of Friday’s armed robbery.

CBS 2 reached out to 28th Ward Aldermen Jason Ervin for comment but have not heard back.