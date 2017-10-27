Saving Money On Flights During The Holidays

(CBS) — If you haven’t booked a flight for holiday travel, you can still save up to $200.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker has a few tips to cut costs, but you have to act fast.

When traveling during the holidays, the day of the week matters if you want to lower the price of your trip.

Traveler Sarah Deboer plans to leave Wednesday and return to Chicago on Sunday for Thanksgiving.

Cheap Air analysts say that’s the worst plan. Avoid flying on Sunday, Nov. 26. It is the most expensive day to travel.

“If you leave the Monday before Thanksgiving and you come back the Friday the day after Thanksgiving, you’ll save about $194,” CheapAir CEO Jeff Klee says.

Flexibility is key to cutting costs on Christmas travel, as well. Leaving on the Monday or Tuesday before Christmas, instead of Saturday, will save you $101.

Flying back on Thursday, Dec. 28 instead of New Year’s Day will take $62 off the plane ticket as well.

However, if you’re staying to ring in 2018, avoid the priciest days.

“New Year’s Day and the day after,” Klee says.

That could also save you another $45.

If you’re thinking about playing the waiting game, that may not be the best idea.

“That’s one of the biggest myths,” says Klee. “If you wait to the last minute, there aren’t going to be any last-minute seats.”

Procrastinators could see a $60 increase in November and another $100 in December.

The best U.S. bargains for Christmas travel are New York City, Dallas and Las Vegas. Internationally, the cheapest airfare prices are for Mexico and Jamaica.