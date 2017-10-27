Man Tied Up, Woman Raped During Home Invasion, Robbery In South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A home invasion led to a sexual assault and armed robbery early Friday in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Police said two males forced their way into a 39-year-old man’s first-floor apartment as he was entering the building in the 2300 block of East 80th Street around 1 a.m.
One suspect struck the man across the head with a handgun, and then tied him up. The suspect then sexually assaulted a 30-year-old woman in the apartment.
Before leaving, the suspects ransacked the apartment, robbing the victims of money, jewelry, a TV, and cell phones.
The woman was treated and released at South Shore Hospital, which is located right across the street. The man refused medical attention.
Neighbors were shocked to learn of the brazen attack, particularly because the hospital being across the street brings a sense of security to this area.
“Police cars are always around, patrolling the area. The emergency room is right there. So it gives you a sense of security when you have cops in the area most of the time,” said Traci Clark, whose family has lived in the same building for decades.
Police said no one was in custody Friday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.