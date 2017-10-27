St. Charles Police Say House Sitter’s Story Of Burglary, Shooting Was False

CHICAGO (CBS) — Reports of a suspect on the loose after an alleged armed home invasion yesterday turned out to be false, and police are now reassuring the public there is no threat.

Thursday afternoon, St. Charles police officers responded to a home in the 3600 block of Grand View Court, for reports of a shooting during a residential burglary. When they arrived, officers found a 28-year-old man had been shot in the shoulder.

The victim told police he was house-sitting for relatives, and was the victim of a burglary. He claimed the suspects shot him and then fled.

Police Chief James Keegan said that story turned out to be false.

“We do not believe that there is any threat whatsoever to public safety. We also believe that there is not a suspect or suspects on the loose,” he said.

The home involved is less than a mile away from St. Charles North High School, which was placed on soft lockdown due to the reports of the burglary and shooting.

Keegan said, while it turned out no suspects were on the loose, it was better to be safe than sorry.

An investigation continues into whether the man shot himself, or if there were others in the home at the time. The man could face criminal charges if police determine he filed a false report.