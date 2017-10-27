Video Released In Vehicular Homicide

(CBS) – Chicago police have released video of a pickup truck intentionally ramming another vehicle, moments before the driver was forced off the road and killed.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the black Ford pickup truck (an F250 or F350), which caused the accident early Sunday near 55th and Kedzie on the city’s Southwest Side.
Eduardo Peña, 21, died after his own truck repeatedly was rammed and hit a tree two blocks away.
Anyone with information is urged to call Chicago Police.