A Mass of Healing And Hope

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mass offered for survivors of childhood sexual abuse drew dozens on Saturday to Chicago’s West Side.
Michael Hoffman was at Holy Family Church.
He was sexually abused by a priest. Hoffman kept that secret for decades.
“I have a good job, I have a beautiful home. I have a beautiful wife and children,” said Hoffman. “And to be quite honest, I did not want to introduce this kind of sick and perverse and depraved story into my marriage,” he said.
Daily stress and anxiety ultimately led Hoffman to open up. He said he wasn’t judged as he had feared.
“Finding that caring person that can listen to you and hear the depth of your story and your sadness,” said Hoffman. “And with that some hope and healing.”
Hoffman is now sharing his story to help others. He’s also written a book called “Acts of Recovery.”
People are encouraged to visit the healing garden at Holy Family off Roosevelt Road on the near West Side.