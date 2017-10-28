A Mass of Healing And Hope

People are encouraged to visit the healing garden at Holy Family off Roosevelt Road on the near West Side.

Hoffman is now sharing his story to help others. He’s also written a book called “Acts of Recovery.”

“Finding that caring person that can listen to you and hear the depth of your story and your sadness,” said Hoffman. “And with that some hope and healing.”

Daily stress and anxiety ultimately led Hoffman to open up. He said he wasn’t judged as he had feared.

“I have a good job, I have a beautiful home. I have a beautiful wife and children,” said Hoffman. “And to be quite honest, I did not want to introduce this kind of sick and perverse and depraved story into my marriage,” he said.

