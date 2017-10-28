Police: Possible Human Remains Found In Lincoln Park Lagoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after fishermen found what may be a dead body in the Lincoln Park Lagoon on the North Side, police said.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of North Stockton Drive at 11:08 p.m. after fishermen reported “the discovery of suspected human remains” in the water, according to Chicago Police.
Further details were not immediately available as patrol officers and the CCPD Marine Unit investigated.
