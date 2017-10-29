16 Shot, 1 Killed In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old boy was among 16 people shot, one fatally, in separate incidents across Chicago since Friday evening.

The boy was shot and seriously wounded about 12:30 a.m. Sunday while traveling in the back seat of a car in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The westbound car stopped at a stop sign in the first block of East 60th Street when another vehicle pulled up on the passenger side and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The car’s driver sped away from the shooting before realizing his only passenger, the 3-year-old boy, was shot in the back.

The driver took the boy to Holy Cross Hospital, where the white Pontiac Grand Am could be seen with at least four bullet holes, surrounded by crime scene tape at the emergency entrance. The boy “suffered what appears to be a graze wound” and was transferred in “serious-but-stable” condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

About 10 p.m. Saturday, 21-year-old Nadia Manjarrez was killed when a gun accidentally discharged inside a Portage Park neighborhood home on the Northwest Side, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She and a 37-year-old man were inside the home in the 4800 block of West Hutchinson when the gun went off.

Manjarrez, who lived in the neighborhood, was shot in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m., authorities said. The man was detained for questioning, and the gun was recovered while Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.

The weekend’s most recent shooting happened about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 26-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 700 block of South Archer when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in his left shoulder, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

At least 13 other people were wounded in separate Chicago shootings between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Last weekend, two men were killed and 26 others were wounded in citywide shootings.