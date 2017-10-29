Disabled Man Missing From Flossmoor

CHICAGO (CBS) — 35-year-old Johnathan Barnes has been missing since Saturday evening.
Representatives of CTF ILLINOIS, a non-for-profit organization that provides support and services to individuals with developmental disabilities and mental health disorders, is requesting the community’s help in locating Barnes, who is a resident of their group.
He was last seen around 6 Saturday evening.
According to the agency’s flyer, Barnes is a light-skinned African American male who stands about 4′ 11″ and weights approximately 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue puffy coast with a hood, navy blue sweatpants and black armor guard shoes.
“People will notice that he has an unsteady gait, and may notice that he has a speech impediment,” the flyer reads.
CTF ILLINOIS tells CBS 2 that the agency has teams out looking for Barnes, and that they are very concerned due to the cold temperatures overnight.
Anyone with information on Barnes’ whereabouts should contact the Sauk Village Police Department at (708) 758-1331 or (708) 757-2433.