Woman Killed When Gun Accidentally Goes Off In Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed Saturday night when a gun accidentally discharged inside a Portage Park neighborhood home on the Northwest Side, police said.
About 10 p.m., 21-year-old Nadia Manjarrez and a 37-year-old man were inside a home in the 4800 block of West Hutchinson when the gun went off, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Manjarrez, who lived in the neighborhood, was shot in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m., authorities said. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.
Area North detectives recovered the gun and were investigating the shooting, police said. The man was detained for questioning.
