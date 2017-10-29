Woman, Man Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was fatally shot and a man died after shooting himself in the head in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday afternoon in Plainfield.

Plainfield Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance, and that the suspect was later found dead after a long standoff with officials.

“This is the Plainfield Police Department. If you can hear me, I need you to come to your front door please,” negotiators were heard saying in a cell phone video shot from a neighbor’s upstairs window.

Happening Now: Active armed barricade situation at home near Olympic Dr in Plainfield. Police asking residents to stay inside@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/iFU5W1ZcbT — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) October 28, 2017

“I started seeing all the squads pull up and the snipers and everybody surrounding the house,” Heather Miller said.

The incident unfolded in a home off 119th in Plainfield, where more than 50 officers responded to a well-being check. The man barricaded himself in the garage, which turned into an hours-long standoff.

“He quickly entered the residence. As they attempted to make contact with him, they heard a single gunshot,” Cmdr. Ken Ruggles said.

According to Plainfield Police Chief John Konopek, a Joliet SWAT team made entry into the house and found the suspect deceased inside a vehicle from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

UPDATE: woman who was shot in the Jewel-Osco parking lot has died, according to Plainfield PD. Barricade situation at nearby home is over https://t.co/YemzmMXWaO — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) October 28, 2017

Police say the same man was a suspect in a fatal shooting hours earlier. At a local Jewel-Osco, 1340 S. Illinois Route 59 — which is just two miles away from the residence where the barricade situation occurred — a woman was shot and killed in the parking lot.

“The two subjects were married at some point. That’s still part of our investigation,” Chief Konopek said. “It is absolutely unusual for our community to experience something of this magnitude.”

The identities of the man and woman have not yet been released.