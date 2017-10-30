Police Search For Relatives Of 4-Year-Old Girl Found Alone In West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say a four-year-old girl was found late Monday morning on a South Side street – without parents or other adult supervision.
It was about 11 a.m. Monday when the 4-year-old girl, who’s name is not known, was found near 63rd and Ashland in the West Englewood neighborhood.
Police said the African American girl is wearing a pink shirt, plaid pink, black and white pants, and has braided hair with multi-colored beads. She was described to have black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.
Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8276.