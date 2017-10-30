Halloween Candy Emergency? Amazon Will Deliver To Your Door

By Diamaris Martino
CHICAGO (CBS) — Everyone’s worst nightmare on Halloween is running out of candy, but Amazon Prime Now is offering to deliver candy to your house in an hour.
Candy isn’t the only Halloween supply you can order. The service is also offering to deliver costumes and food from Amazon-affiliated restaurants.
It costs Prime and non-Prime members $7.99 for one-hour delivery. A two-hour delivery would be free to Prime members.
According to Amazon, the most-ordered candy leading up to Halloween in Chicago is Haribo Gold Bears.
Last year, the most ordered candy on Halloween was Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
The most popular costume ordered this Halloween in Chicago is the Jurassic World T-Rex Inflatable Costume. Last year it was “Where’s Waldo,” “Wonder Woman,”, and the “Three-piece Catsuit.”
Amazon Prime Now only offers deliveries to select areas in Chicago.
To determine one-hour delivery eligibility click here, and enter your zip code.