Bears’ Jerrell Freeman Suspended 10 Games For Repeat PED Violation

(CBS) Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman has been suspended 10 games for a repeat violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Freeman issued a statement after his suspension, in which he admitted to memory loss from a head injury and acknowledged his career may be over.
Freeman is currently on injured reserve but is still allowed to begin serving his suspension immediately. He was suspended for four games last November for a first-time violation. With the 10-game suspension, Freeman will forfeit $1.875 million in game checks for the remainder of this season. He is due $3.5 million next season, but the Bears can release him for just $500,000.
Freeman suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the regular season opener and was placed on injured reserve days later. He underwent surgery to repair the injury.
Coach John Fox will speak on Freeman’s situation on Monday afternoon. The Bears are entering a bye week at 3-5 on the season.
