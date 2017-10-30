Cook County Makes Calls To Sex Offenders To Confirm Registration Is Current

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s office wants to make sure registered sex offenders are not going to be home to answer the door to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.
The sheriff’s office may call sex offenders four times a year to make sure their registration is up to date. One of those times is Halloween, afternoon and evening, starting at 3 p.m.
“Times when kids are out trick-or-treating,” said Cara Smith, chief policy officer for Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.
Smith said there are 80 sex offenders in unincorporated Cook County.
“These individuals will be engaging with our detectives, making sure that they’re compliant with all the registration requirements, so they won’t be home when the kids are there. And we’ll be keeping better track of them here in our headquarters,” she said.
Smith said parents are reminded to take a look at the sex offender registry before kids are allowed to go trick-or-treating in a neighborhood.