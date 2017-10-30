Congress Members, Advocates Stress Enrollment Dates For Affordable Care Act Health Plans

CHICAGO (CBS) — Local health advocates and Congress members are trying to get the word out about open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act health plans, in spite of efforts to thwart them.
At Cook County Hospital, County Board President Toni Preckwinkle stressed that this year’s enrollment for Affordable Care Act health insurance begins Wednesday and runs through Dec. 15. That is half the usual time. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
“The Trump Administration, make no mistake about it, is actively subverting the ACA and the progress we have made by removing nearly all funding for open enrollment, public service advertisements,” Preckwinkle said.
Senator Dick Durbin said that the ACA is alive and well, but if it is struggling, he said, it is because President Trump has his hands around its throat.
There are reports the federal website has planned maintenance outages every Sunday during the enrollment period. Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky urged people not to be discouraged.
“Don’t wait. Don’t be late. The deadline is December 15,” she said.
Illinois’ website is, GetCovered.illinois.gov